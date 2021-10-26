Getting Answers
Organizers finalizing safety & security plans for Louisiana State Fair

In 2021, the Louisiana State Fair will be held Oct. 28 through Nov. 14.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Fair begins Thursday, Oct. 28, and organizers are putting the finishing touches on their plans.

[115th State Fair of Louisiana to take place in late October]

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the general manager of the fair about the safety and security measures being put into place at the fair.

Hear that interview tonight on News 12.

