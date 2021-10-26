NWLA community reacts to lifted mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 26, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced he’s lifting the mask mandate in the state, with a few exceptions.

KSLA talked to people in the community, as well as an ArkLaTex infectious disease expert, to get their opinions on the change.

“I don’t like having to cover my face up,” Jeff Spring said. “I don’t like to be mandated to do it.”

On the other hand, Kim Wilson said she supports the mask mandate and does not want a repeat of this summer, when cases and hospitalizations soared in the fourth surge.

“It protects everybody and keeps everybody safe from each other,” she explained.

Dr. John Vanchiere is the chief of LSU Health Shreveport Department of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases division. He said mask mandates are “complicated.” Since the governor’s new requirements include certain schools, Dr. Vanchiere said it’s likely because young kids are not vaccinated.

RELATED>>> Caddo Schools to continue mask mandate after governor announces option to opt out

“Vaccines have not been used at all in kids less than 12, so most school-aged kids are not vaccinated and not eligible for the vaccine. That’s a big factor and a reason to keep mask mandates in place in schools in particular,” the doctor said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.