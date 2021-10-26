Man steals multiple catalytic converters from Shreveport Auto Mall dealership

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man?

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, a man stole multiple catalytic converters from several vehicles at a business in the 1100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial loop.

On camera, the man was spotted driving a blue late model Kia Soul.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this individual to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please reference report #21-138624

