Man injured in shooting outside Strange Brew; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering this morning after he was shot outside a Shreveport business.

Officers got the call around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to the 200 block of Wall Street to Strange Brew.

According to the major incident report filed by police, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a rifle.

The man told officers he was hiding behind a vehicle when he got shot. He was hit in the leg.

Police are now searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.