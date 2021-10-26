Mardi Gras krewes meet with city officials on logistics of upcoming parade season

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Krewe of Centaur’s Facebook page, the Centaur Delegation met with city officials from Shreveport and Bossier parishes on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The post says that Mayor Adrian Perkins extended the parade contract for the Krewe of Centaur and the Krewe of Gemini for another two years. City officials will be reaching out to additional state agencies to support the financial burdens concerning the parades.

Perkins also gave his administration two weeks to determine a viable route change for the parades. Krewes agreed to a 3 p.m. start time in order to keep the current route the same.

