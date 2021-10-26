Fall returns to the region Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After setting a record high yesterday we are tracking more warm weather across the ArkLaTex Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front that will arrive Wednesday morning. This front will usher in a return to fall weather for the ArkLaTex for the second half of the week and continuing through your Halloween weekend. As this front moves through tomorrow there is the potential for some scattered strong and severe weather, especially across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex. The wet weather should clear out by the early evening hours tomorrow followed by beautiful weather and high temperatures that will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. As we look ahead to the weekend we are expecting more sunshine and beautiful weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will notice lower humidity across the region this morning in the form of a cooler start for the ArkLaTex. While we are expecting clouds to be on the increase today we are still expecting more warm weather with highs that will be moving up into the mid to upper 80s across the region.

We are tracking potential strong and severe storms that could roll through the ArkLaTex Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

As we get to Wednesday morning the cold front will start to move into the region from our west in the form of a line of strong and severe thunderstorms. The good news is that it is looking more and more likely that as this line of storms move into the region they should start to lose some of their punch. That doesn’t mean severe weather isn’t possible, but just that the worst of the weather should be to our west. Showers and storms will move through during the daytime hours and move out by the early evening hours Wednesday. Behind the front we will see dramatically cooler weather starting Thursday with high temperatures that will struggle to get to the 70 degree mark. Expect more of the same Friday with ample sunshine, cool temperatures, and zero humidity to speak of for the region.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more cool fall weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Saturday and Sunday should bring ample sunshine and high temperatures that will creep up slightly to the mid and upper 70s. Low temperatures though, will continue to fall, with lows on Saturday and Sunday that will dip into the 40s across the region. You won’t have to worry about any spooky weather for your Halloween!

In the meantime, enjoy the last warm day before fall makes a comeback! Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.