Fall returns behind the strong storms Wednesday

By Grant Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Things will get back to normal behind this next cold front. There will be strong storms in which some could be severe. Once it all clears out, the sunshine will be back with temperatures in the 70s.

This evening will be calm before the storm. Overcast conditions will persist with little to no rain. You can leave your umbrella at home if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be a little warm and muggy. They will struggle to cool down out of the 70s.

Overnight, the clouds will only increase some more. There could be a brief shower after midnight. The heavy rain will not arrive until after sunrise Wednesday. It will be very muggy to start off the day though. Lows will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday is when the cold front will make its way through the ArkLaTex. With the mugginess and warm temperatures, there could be some severe storms that develop. Especially farther south where the temperature and humidity are a little higher. We have a marginal risk along the I-20 corridor and up to a slight risk to the south. This goes up to a level 2 out of 5. Biggest threats are damaging winds and maybe some hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

As the cold front moves to the east, a line of heavy showers and strong storms move with it. There will be a lot of rain in the morning, then should become a little more scattered in the afternoon. Make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door in the morning. The worst of the weather will be around midday. So roughly 10AM to 2PM. By the evening, most of the rain will be gone. There may also be some clearing in the clouds.

Come by Thursday, there will be a few wrap-around clouds, but also some sunshine in the afternoon. The rain chances go way down and you should not need an umbrella. The winds will be going howling though! Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph with some gusts even higher! Use extra hairspray or hold onto your hat! Temperatures will be warming up to only the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday and on through the weekend the clouds will clear away and stay away. So there will be a lot of sunshine to wrap up the end of October. I also do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be cool for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. However a small warming trend will be underway and it will get back to the mid to upper 70s over the weekend. On Sunday for Halloween, it should be around the upper 70s with ample sunshine. Trick-or-treating is looking good this year!

Have a great terrific Tuesday and stay weather aware for the storms Wednesday.

