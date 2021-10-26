Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Texas High student found shot dead in street; police take another Texas High student into custody
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Army soldier serving overseas charged with killing grandparents in S.C.
Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, a man stole multiple catalytic converters from several vehicles at a...
Man steals multiple catalytic converters from Shreveport Auto Mall dealership