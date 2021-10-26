Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

City council hires new city manager of Texarkana, Texas

David Orr has been chosen by the city council as the new city manager of Texarkana, Texas.
David Orr has been chosen by the city council as the new city manager of Texarkana, Texas.(City of Texarkana, Texas)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The city council has unanimously chosen a new city manager of Texarkana.

The decision was made during the regularly schedule council meeting on Monday, Oct. 25. The council has hired David Orr, PhD.

City officials say Orr has been serving as the interim city manager since April after Shirley Jaster retired. Prior to that, Orr was the assistant city manager and director of the Planning and Community Development Department. Orr’s career started back in 2009 when he worked as an administrative programs manager. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas, as well as a PhD in higher education administration from Stellenbosch University.

Orr also serves his community in a number of ways. He serves as chairperson of the Texarkana Arts & Historic District, and also works as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He has been teaching since 2009. Orr is also a member of the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club, a founding member/board member of For the Sake of One, a board member of the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, plus is a parishioner of Beech Street Baptist Church. Orr also coaches flag football, is a Scout leader, and manages a Rotary Club flag route.

Orr is husband to Laura and has a son and two daughters.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kamorion Meachem, 19 and Kerian Meachem, 18. The brothers face a charge of murder...
Brothers charged with murder in death of Texas High student; victim named
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Teen reportedly shot, found on Arkansas Avenue

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Prosecution shows brain scan of ‘significant event’ survivor