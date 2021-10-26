City council hires new city manager of Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The city council has unanimously chosen a new city manager of Texarkana.

The decision was made during the regularly schedule council meeting on Monday, Oct. 25. The council has hired David Orr, PhD.

City officials say Orr has been serving as the interim city manager since April after Shirley Jaster retired. Prior to that, Orr was the assistant city manager and director of the Planning and Community Development Department. Orr’s career started back in 2009 when he worked as an administrative programs manager. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas, as well as a PhD in higher education administration from Stellenbosch University.

Orr also serves his community in a number of ways. He serves as chairperson of the Texarkana Arts & Historic District, and also works as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He has been teaching since 2009. Orr is also a member of the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club, a founding member/board member of For the Sake of One, a board member of the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, plus is a parishioner of Beech Street Baptist Church. Orr also coaches flag football, is a Scout leader, and manages a Rotary Club flag route.

Orr is husband to Laura and has a son and two daughters.

