Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kamorion Meachem, 19 and Kerian Meachem, 18. The brothers face a charge of murder...
Brothers charged with murder in death of Texas High student; victim named
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Teen reportedly shot, found on Arkansas Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

Dads on Duty, a group of about 40 dads who take shifts greeting Southwood High students in the...
Shreveport council set to take final vote on bid for 6-month moratorium on liquor licenses
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools