ArkLaTex schools respond to mask mandate after governor announces option to opt out

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate, except for in K-12 schools. However, those schools can opt out of the mandate if they follow certain CDC guidelines.

Caddo Parish Public Schools announced not long after the governor’s news conference that they will continue the mask mandate nonetheless. The school district released the following statement:

“Caddo Schools will continue current mitigation protocols including masking which continues to be recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. This plan is supported by our local medical advisors who have noted the mitigation efforts in place allow a safe learning environment for in-person instruction. Caddo has been a state leader in getting students back to in-person instruction in the safest manner possible and we will continue to make decisions with the safety of our students and staff as the top priority.”

Bossier Parish Schools have announced that students and employees with have the option to not wear a mask starting on Wednesday, Oct. 27. They say quarantine protocols will be reinstated and not an option if a person is considered a close contact, unless they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Bossier says masking on school buses is still mandated per presidential order.

The governor said in his news conference that school districts could opt out of the mask requirement if they continue to implement CDC guidance on quarantining.

