1 man dead after motorcycle crash in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of James Davis, 59, of North Dakota.

Officials say Davis was driving a 2002 Phan motorcycle, traveling south on Linwood Avenue near Rowe Road. For reasons still under investigation, Davis traveled off the road and overturned. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result.

Davis was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time if he was wearing a helmet.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor and toxicology samples have been submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

