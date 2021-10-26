1 man dead after motorcycle crash in DeSoto Parish
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of James Davis, 59, of North Dakota.
Officials say Davis was driving a 2002 Phan motorcycle, traveling south on Linwood Avenue near Rowe Road. For reasons still under investigation, Davis traveled off the road and overturned. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result.
Davis was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time if he was wearing a helmet.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor and toxicology samples have been submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
