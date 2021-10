DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Yes, that is a Zebra and it was loose in DeSoto Parish.

The Zebra was found on Hall Road in Keatchie over the weekend.

The owner of the Zebra told Cabrena Waines (the person who caught the animal on camera) that it was not happy about her new pasture, making her escape.

