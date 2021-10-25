Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Used car industry not immune to nationwide supply chain issues

(WSFA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - From groceries to gas, we’ve all noticed an uptick in prices, with lower inventory.

Shreveport area car salesmen tell KSLA they’ve been dealing with supply chain issues since the beginning of the pandemic, and there seems to be no end in sight.

“Our lot is usually full of new cars, but now, we’re selling a lot more used cars,” said Jimmy Granger Used Cars Operations Manager Matthew Farrer. “It’s about survival, at this point.”

Pipes Auto Sales owner and president, Rusty Pipes, says prices are up about 25% compared to pre-pandemic prices.

“It’s like that all over the country,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
Caddo Parish issues first marriage license to same-sex couple
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Missing Lakeview 6-year-old Clara Favret was found in 'good condition,' New Orleans police said...
Missing Lakeview child has been found safe, NOPD says
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Teen reportedly shot, found on Arkansas Avenue
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
$45k in cash stolen from someone’s coat at Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday
A Comcast outage on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 is affecting more than 2,500 customers in the...
2,500+ residents affected by Comcast outage in Shreveport