Used car industry not immune to nationwide supply chain issues

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - From groceries to gas, we’ve all noticed an uptick in prices, with lower inventory.

Shreveport area car salesmen tell KSLA they’ve been dealing with supply chain issues since the beginning of the pandemic, and there seems to be no end in sight.

“Our lot is usually full of new cars, but now, we’re selling a lot more used cars,” said Jimmy Granger Used Cars Operations Manager Matthew Farrer. “It’s about survival, at this point.”

Pipes Auto Sales owner and president, Rusty Pipes, says prices are up about 25% compared to pre-pandemic prices.

“It’s like that all over the country,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.