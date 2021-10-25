Getting Answers
Teen reportedly shot, found on Arkansas Avenue

A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency officials responded Monday afternoon (Oct. 25) to a reported shooting on Arkansas Avenue near Poland and Milam streets.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

At least four units with the Shreveport Police Department responded, along with several medical units.

Police on scene say a teenager was shot at least once in the stomach. Officers do not believe he was shot in the backyard where he was found at Poland Street and Arkansas Avenue. Officers are looking for the initial location where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

