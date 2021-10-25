Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital and lands yet another in jail

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A man is dead, another is injured and yet another is in police custody following a shooting in East Texas.

It happened about 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 about 10 miles southwest of Texarkana and about a dozen miles north of Queen City.

Authorities say the slain man was found in woods behind a travel trailer along Horseshoe Loop.

The wounded man has been taken to a hospital. His condition is not immediately known.

Bowie County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Lawson.

There’s no immediate word on what charges he faces nor on his connection to the other two men.

The identities of the dead man and the wounded man have not yet been released.

And no information has been shared on a possible motive for the shooting nor on how it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

