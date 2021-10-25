Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish issues first marriage license to same-sex couple
A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting about 5 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, along...
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital and lands yet another in jail
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Missing Lakeview 6-year-old Clara Favret was found in 'good condition,' New Orleans police said...
Missing Lakeview child has been found safe, NOPD says
Soul Sisters Restaurant & Catering
New soul food restaurant opens in Hollywood neighborhood

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020
At the scene, the victim, an 18-year-old told officers he was shot more than an hour before...
18-year-old injured in shooting; police investigating
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be available in early November