School says ‘no shots fired’ after panic at high school football game in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Officials with Red River Parish Public Schools (RRPPS) say there was no gun at a football game in Coushatta Friday night.

“Red River Parish School can 100% guarantee that there was no gun or gun shots at the stadium,” the school said in a statement posted to Facebook Oct. 22.

The game in question was the Red River Bulldogs versus the Lakeview Gators at Pat Strother Stadium. At some point near the end of the game, the crowd became panicked and people started to rush for the exits. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and office the Coushatta Police Department immediately responded.

The school says the panic was caused by a group of spectators. There’s no word on what exactly sparked the panic.

Read the school’s full statement below:

“In response to the incident at the football game at Pat Strother stadium against Lakeview. Red River Parish Schools can 100% guarantee that there was no gun or gun shots at the stadium. We have reviewed security cameras and confirmed that there were no shots fired and no gun. It was a panic created by a group of spectators. Red River Parish Schools would like to thank the Red River Parish Sheriffs deputies and Coushatta City police for their quick response to ensure that our students and fans were safe and secure.”

