Police: 6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall.

They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

