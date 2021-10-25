Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Sunday night.

Officers got the call just before 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 3200 block of Illinois Street in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital; his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

