Men involved in deadly Bowie Co. shooting knew each other, sheriff says

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Bowie County Texas Sheriff’s Office deputies are still trying to find a motive behind the Sunday afternoon (Oct. 24) shooting that left one man dead and another injured another. We learned Monday the three men involved were apparently friends.

“When they arrived at the scene, they were able to take the suspect into custody, who was still armed with a rifle,” said Sheriff Jeff Neal.

When deputies arrived at the home on Horseshoe Loop Road, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Roger Franklin Cowley, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators arrested Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51, for the offenses of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“He was inside the trailer, but he was still armed with the rifle,” said Sheriff Neal.

Deputies were able to get the rifle away from Lawson with no incident. Sheriff Neal says they’re still trying to determine the motive in the case, but witnesses say drugs and alcohol may have been involved.

“The suspect was making criminal allegations against the victims that made no sense. The suspect was also arrested for possession of meth and the witnesses said they were consuming a large amount of alcohol and we are assuming both of those played a huge factor in the case,” Sheriff Neal said.

Sheriff Neal says the three men were acquainted with each other. He says the injured man remains in critical condition at a Texarkana hospital. Lawson remains in jail on a total bond of $1,305,000 for all three charges.

