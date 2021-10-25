Getting Answers
Jury finds Bossier Parish Man guilty of child rape; sentencing set for December

Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape for allegedly forcibly raping a child in 2019.
Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape for allegedly forcibly raping a child in 2019.(BPSO | Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish man may spend five to 40 years in jail after he was found guilty of the rape of a child.

Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape for allegedly forcibly raping a child in 2019.

The victim did not immediately disclose the attacks to law enforcement because of threats of violence made by Mitchell. Once the disclosure was made several months after the attacks, the child was questioned by experts in child forensic interviews and arrest warrants were obtained. Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office

Gingerbread House and CARA Center work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse.

Mitchell will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation. Judge Parker Self will sentence Mitchell on Dec. 30, 2021. He faces no less than five years and up to 40 without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each of the four counts.

