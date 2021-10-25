Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss “his decision” on the statewide mask mandate, which has been in effect since Aug. 4, at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The governor’s deputy chief of staff tweeted the announcement Monday, Oct. 25.

The statewide mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is unclear if he will extend the mandate or let it expire on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Edwards announced he was reinstating the mask mandate on Aug. 2 when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide exceeded 2,100 patients, more than 200 of them on mechanical ventilators.

That announcement came the same day the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 7,095 new cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations would later peak on Aug. 18 at 3,022 patients, and 480 patients on ventilators on Aug. 25. Hospitalizations across the state have steadily declined since late August.

RELATED: Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

As of Monday, Oct. 25, LDH reported 332 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of them on ventilators, and 878 new cases.

More than 2.1 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s vaccination rate and COVID-19 booster shots.

The news conference will be streaming live inside this story at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
Caddo Parish issues first marriage license to same-sex couple
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Missing Lakeview 6-year-old Clara Favret was found in 'good condition,' New Orleans police said...
Missing Lakeview child has been found safe, NOPD says
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

A Comcast outage on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 is affecting more than 2,500 customers in the...
2,500+ residents affected by Comcast outage in Shreveport
Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape...
Jury finds Bossier Parish Man guilty of child rape; sentencing set for December
Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27
Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27; Gov. Edwards expected to give update
Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana