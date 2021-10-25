Cold front arrives Wednesday bringing strong storms

(KSLA) - Another cold front will be moving through Wednesday. This will bring a line of showers and storms which could be severe. There will also be a major change in the weather behind the front.

This evening will be very nice. There will be limited clouds with no chance of rain. It may be a little muggy, but certainly tolerable. So, if you have any evening plans, you should not have to worry about the weather. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Overnight, the clouds will slowly be on the increase again. There will still not be any rain around, so it will be dry as you start off the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with some locations remaining in the 60s. It will be a little cooler tonight thanks to the cold front from Sunday night that passed through.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The same cold front that passed through Sunday night will stall and turn into a warm front. This will help turn the winds around from the south and increase the temperature and cloud cover. It should remain dry however with no rain around all day. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday is when the warm front pushes by and the next cold front comes right behind it. This should set up some strong storms through the morning on Wednesday. Especially farther south where the temperature and humidity are higher. In the ArkLaTex, we have a marginal risk along the I-20 corridor and up to a slight risk to the south. This goes up to a level 2 out of 5. Biggest threats are damaging winds and maybe some hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

As the cold front moves to the east, a line of heavy showers and strong storms move with it. There will be a lot of rain in the morning, then should become a little more scattered in the afternoon. The rain will gradually weaken as the day wears on. By the evening, most of the rain will be gone. There may also be some clearing in the clouds.

Come by Thursday, there will be a few wrap-around clouds, but also some sunshine in the afternoon. The rain chances go way down and you should not need an umbrella. The winds will be going strong though! Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph with some gusts even higher! Use extra hairspray or hold onto your hat! Temperatures will be warming up to only the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday and on through the weekend the clouds will clear away and stay away. So there will be a lot of sunshine to wrap up the end of October. I also do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be cool for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. However a small warming trend will be underway and it will get back to the mid to upper 70s over the weekend. On Sunday for Halloween, it should be around 80 degrees with all sunshine. Trick-or-treating is looking good this year!

Have a great miraculous Monday and stay weather away for the storms Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.