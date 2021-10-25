Getting Answers
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March

Thomas Thornton
Thomas Thornton(Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A body found submerged in an SUV at the Toledo Bend Reservoir Sunday is believed to be a Tyler County man last seen in March.

The missing veteran, 72-year-old Thomas Thornton, was last seen on surveillance footage from a Hemphill gas station on March 26.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results to confirm his identity.

A dive crew team from the organization Adventures With Purpose met with Thornton’s family Sunday at Huxley Bay Marina since that was the last location where his cell phone location was traced, according to KDFM.

Previous: Tyler County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating missing veteran

