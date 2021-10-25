Big changes on the way Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend with all of the sunshine and warm temperatures that we saw over the weekend. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more of the same for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s, but thanks to the frontal boundary this morning the mugginess will be muted. But Wednesday morning we are tracking a powerhouse of a cold front that will be sweeping through the region bringing the potential for a few strong storms during the morning hours followed by much cooler weather. The second half of the week will be dominated by ample sunshine, zero humidity, and high temperatures that will be in the 60s and 70s. Expect this to last through the weekend as well for the region.

We are tracking major changes on tap for the ArkLaTex thanks to a cold front on the way Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking a frontal boundary moving through the ArkLaTex that will help drop the humidity as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the low to mid 80s across the ArkLaTex. After some clouds this morning we are tracking ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

As we go through the work week our weather will be dominated by what moves through the region Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing rain and thunderstorms along with much cooler weather for the second half of the week. There is some potential for some isolated severe weather during the morning hours before clearing out in the afternoon. The second half of the work week will be dramatically cooler for the region with highs that will go from the 80s to struggling to make into the 70s. Along with the fall temperatures expect ample sunshine on tap for the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend sunshine and fall temperatures will be the story for the ArkLaTex. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s to go along with absolutely beautiful weather for the region. As like the second half of the work week expect more incredibly crisp weather without even a hint of humidity ahead for the region.

In the meantime, get ready for a couple of warm days left for the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!

