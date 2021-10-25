2,500+ residents affected by Comcast outage in Shreveport

Getting Answers
A Comcast outage on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 is affecting more than 2,500 customers in the Shreveport, La. area.(xfinity.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 2,500 customers are affected by a Comcast outage in the Shreveport area Monday (Oct. 25).

The outage seems to be affecting voice, TV, and internet services.

Comcast’s website says there is maintenance scheduled for Oct. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m., however, this outage appears to be unrelated to this planned maintenance. Some customers are reporting issues calling those with Comcast service, saying they’re able to hear the person they’re calling, but that they can’t hear them.

It’s unclear at this time when the outage may be resolved.

