18-year-old injured in shooting; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more after a man was shot on Monday morning.

Officers got the call just before 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 25 to the 900 block of Madison Avenue. That’s in the Allendale neighborhood.

At the scene, the victim, an 18-year-old told officers he was shot more than an hour before while sitting on the front porch of a home, visiting his friends. He claimed that the gunmen were on foot, but gave no description.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there was no evidence that the shooting took place at the home on Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.