1 person dead, 1 Texarkana area middle school on lockdown following shooting in Pleasant Grove

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One person is dead and a Texarkana area middle school is on lockdown following a shooting Monday afternoon.

The deadly gunfire occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 on Sydney Drive.

That scene is within a few blocks of Pleasant Grove Middle School, which is located in the 5600 block of Cooks Lane in Texarkana, Texas.

That campus has been on lockdown as a precaution ever since Texarkana, Texas, police reached out to Pleasant Grove ISD just before 2 p.m., a School District spokeswoman said.

“We ask that parents do not come to the school. We are on lockdown. Everyone on campus is safe,” said Shelby Akin, director of marketing and communications.

The shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day on the Texas High School campus, police say.

Authorities have questioned multiple people, including a possible suspect.

About 600 students are enrolled in sixth, seventh and eighth grade at Pleasant Grove Middle.

The lockdown does not impact the school district’s other three campuses.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

