Volunteers come together for Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of volunteers across Shreveport came together on Saturday, Oct. 23 for the annual Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup.

Volunteers gathered to pick up trash in an effort to make the city cleaner, as part of A Cleaner Shreveport Public Awareness Campaign to help target communities in need and improve the city.

The City of Shreveport and Shreveport Green hosted the event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Western Louisiana Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says everyone should have an opportunity to live in clean spaces.

“Our office does the best we can to help our local partners fighting crime, and this is part of it. We can prosecute drug dealers and gang members and people illegally carrying guns, but keeping the community clean is the first step. You know people deserve to live safely and where you have clean streets,” he said.

Mayor Adrian Perkins also volunteered in the cleanup in the Mooretown area.

