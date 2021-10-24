Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

NOPD asks help locating missing Lakeview child believed to be with father

New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating 6-year-old Clara Favret, who is...
New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating 6-year-old Clara Favret, who is believed to have been taken Friday (Oct. 22) from her Lakeview home by her non-custodial father John Favret.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to locate a 6-year-old Lakeview girl believed to have been taken by her father Friday night (Oct. 22).

Clara Favret last was seen with her father, 36-year-old John Favret, on Friday at her home in the 7000 block of West End Boulevard. New Orleans police said John Favret is not the girl’s lawful custodial parent, and is suspected of violating a court order by leaving with the child.

Clara Favret is described as standing 3-foot-11 and weighing 72 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of John or Clara Favret is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcos Delalus Age: 23
Arrest made in drive by shooting incident
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Soul Sisters Restaurant & Catering
New soul food restaurant opens in Hollywood neighborhood
Richard Baker, 35
BSO: 30lbs of marijuana, over $36,000 in cash seized while issuing search warrant
Louisiana Downs is located at 8000 E Texas St. in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Downs in Bossier sold as gaming board gives greenlight

Latest News

Volunteers help clean up around Shreveport
Volunteers help clean up around Shreveport
Students participate in cemetery cleanup
Students participate in cemetery cleanup
NPD investigating potential threat to high school
NPD investigating potential threat to high school
Shreveport gets new soul food restaurant
Shreveport gets new soul food restaurant