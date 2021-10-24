Blaze damages vacant, multi-story house; authorities take one person into custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man was taken into custody following a fire in a vacant house in Texarkana, Ark.

The blaze that was reported about 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 damaged a structure in the 700 block of Pecan Street.

Authorities said they received reports that someone had been seen coming and going from the house and that flames were visible the last time that person left the dwelling.

Charges are now pending.

Damaged was multi-story, wood-frame house that resembled a Victorian style. It is believed to have been built in the early 1900s.

A fire unit attacks a blaze the morning of Oct. 24, 2021, that damaged a vacant multi-story house in the 700 block of Pecan Street in Texarkana, Ark. Authorities said they have taken one person into custody. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

