WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road

The body is believed to be of a while female.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police officers discovered human remains near U.S. Highway 287 and Windthorst Road.

Around 8:44 a.m. Saturday Oct. 23, WFPD responded to a call near US 287 in reference to possible human remains seen on the northbound lanes. Once officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed the remains were of a human body.

The victim is a 29-year-old Kimberly Herrera, who was identified by her fingerprints.

There is still an ongoing investigating into the hit-and run-vehicle.

WFPD Crash investigators were on the scene. According to an official press release, the investigators believe the victim was possibly hit by a vehicle, possibly a semi- truck, and the driver continued driving, not knowing that they had hit someone.

If you have any information that could help the WFPD in this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940)- 322-9888.

