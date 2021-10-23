Students, staff help out community for Bossier School’s 7th Annual Day of Service

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students and staff with Bossier Schools got involved with the community on Saturday, Oct. 23 for their 7th Annual Day of Service.

Some groups put together food baskets, care packages for children in foster care, hosted collection drives for non-profits and performed other acts of service.

Players on the Benton Elementary and Benton High School baseball team got together to clean up a community cemetery in need of a lot of care.

Benton Elementary Principal Kim Hawkins said the idea came from her students.

“We are trying to teach our students to be leaders in the school and community and one of those things is to be a servant leader and do for others. And this cemetery has a lot of history and the community of Benton is so special, we want to teach them to serve within this community,” she said.

