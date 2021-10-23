Strong storms possible late Sunday. Above average warmth continues for the weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Above average warmth continues for the weekend with low end chances for rain but we could see rain and a few strong to severe storms possible on Sunday evening.

Today: Enjoy the 70s for the morning hours. This afternoon we’ll have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will be on the breezy side with 10mph winds. During the late afternoon and early evening a warm front will help add isolated showers and maybe a storm for the southern ArkLaTex. A few showers may make it towards I-20 during the early evening, however most of us will remain dry.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to a fairly warm low 70s. Another above average and humid day awaits us for Sunday. Sunday morning out the door, temperatures are in the 70s with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Late afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s once again. Mostly dry during the day but late Sunday a cold front will move into the northern zones of the area. A slight risk is in place for I-30 corridor and northwards with a marginal risk I-20 and north. Could see showers begin to enter in around 10pm with stronger storms around midnight. Main threat is for isolated damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk remains low but not zero.

Monday will start off with some heavy showers and a couple isolated storms. The severe threat should be over by your morning commute. However, the roads will likely be wet in many places. As the morning wears on, the rain will quickly wind down. Come by the afternoon, I think the rain will be gone. There should even be some sunshine in the afternoon! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, so it will still be warm.

Tuesday should be a warm, but mostly dry day. Aside from a quick shower that may pop up, it will be partly cloudy with some sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

There is a very good chance that Wednesday next week will have a cold front push through again. This one is expected to be a bit stronger. So, there could be some rain and possibly some storms. We are still not 100% ruling that out, so we will watch this system closely. The rain is expected to be in the morning, clearing the way for more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are also expected to cool back down to where they should be for late October after the front passes.

Behind this cold front Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will go back to complete sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be back in the 70s for the high. Temperatures in the morning could be down to the upper 40s and lower 50s! The humidity will be nowhere to be found, so it will feel fantastic!

The tropics still remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We are watching for the possibility of some development in the Caribbean in early November. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially ends.

Have a great weekend!

