NPD investigating alleged social media threat made towards Central High School

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is currently investigating a social media threat made to a school after receiving several tips from the community.

Officers with NPD were made aware of a social media threat made towards Central High School on Oct. 22 at around 10:18 p.m. Investigators say they have been working through the night to determine the validity of the threat, and to identify the responsible party for making it.

This is still an active investigation at this time.

If you have questions about school operations, please contact the Natchitoches Parish School Board at (318) 352-2358 or Natchitoches Central High School at (318) 352-2211. You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

