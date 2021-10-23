New soul food restaurant opens in Hollywood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over in the Hollywood neighborhood in Shreveport, Connie Myles is serving up soul food dishes for everyone to enjoy.

Soul Sisters Restaurant and Catering opened Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 456 Fuller Street.

“You get so tired of burgers and fries all the time,” Myles said. “Sometimes, you just want a hearty meal. So I thought about it, ‘what better to do than soul food?’”

Over the course of nearly three decades, the building has been the home to several businesses.

“I took a step back and took a break for a little bit,” Myles explained. “I thought about it, ‘I used to own a restaurant and why not do it again?’”

Hot items on the menu include peach cobbler, macaroni and cheese, burgers and homemade pot pies.

