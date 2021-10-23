Getting Answers
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting at mobile home park

The Ruston juvenile was arrested by Lincoln Parish Sheriff Deputies.
The Ruston juvenile was arrested by Lincoln Parish Sheriff Deputies.(KNOE)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to a Facebook post made by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The arrest occurred on Oct. 21. The Ruston juvenile was arrested for shooting a man and seriously wounding another person at the Peachland Mobile Home Park.

The juvenile is currently being held without bond. LPSO asked that you have any information regarding the shooting, that you please call 318-251-5111.

