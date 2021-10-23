Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting at mobile home park

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to a Facebook post made by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The arrest occurred on Oct. 21. The Ruston juvenile was arrested for shooting a man and seriously wounding another person at the Peachland Mobile Home Park.

The juvenile is currently being held without bond. LPSO asked that you have any information regarding the shooting, that you please call 318-251-5111.

