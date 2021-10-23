Arrest made in drive by shooting incident

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2400 block of Barbara St. during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 23.

Officers at the scene said that a residence and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire. Police believe the incident was domestic in nature. Investigators said that the evidence at the scene led to the arrest of Marcos Delaluz. He was arrested for criminal property damage, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons.

Police found Delaluz in Shreveport and arrested him. He has been transferred to BCPD Jail. No one was hurt during the incident.

