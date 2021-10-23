Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Arrest made in drive by shooting incident

Marcos Delalus Age: 23
Marcos Delalus Age: 23(Bossier City Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2400 block of Barbara St. during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 23.

Officers at the scene said that a residence and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire. Police believe the incident was domestic in nature. Investigators said that the evidence at the scene led to the arrest of Marcos Delaluz. He was arrested for criminal property damage, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons.

Police found Delaluz in Shreveport and arrested him. He has been transferred to BCPD Jail. No one was hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Richard Baker, 35
BSO: 30lbs of marijuana, over $36,000 in cash seized while issuing search warrant
Police say this pickup caught fire with its driver inside the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, after...
Driver’s alleged wrong-way journey on I-20 ends with pickup on fire and on only 3 tires
The new curfew officially launches at midnight on Friday, Oct. 22. It will be in place from 10...
Shreveport mayor hopes to see drop in crime as new curfew goes into effect at midnight
Christopher Neil Arbogast, DOB: 7/30/1990
Plain Dealing man behind bars after alleged home invasion, standoff

Latest News

The Ruston juvenile was arrested by Lincoln Parish Sheriff Deputies.
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting at mobile home park
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital stays
Animal shelter in Texarkana set to reopen Monday morning
Animal shelter in Texarkana set to reopen Monday morning
Officer cleared after shooting at downtown Texarkana restaurant
Officer cleared after shooting at downtown Texarkana restaurant