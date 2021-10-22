WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 3: Victim says he went into coma, was left paralyzed on left side

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third day of sentencing began Friday for a former Tyler nurse found guilty of injecting air into his patients’ bloodstreams.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, has been convicted on a charge of capital murder. A jury is hearing testimony to determine whether he will get the death penalty or serve life in prison.

11:05 a.m. - Dr. Benjamin Krog, anesthesiologist, Christus Mother Frances testified he had no concerns about James Wage’s surgery on Aug. 7, 2017, saying he did very well.

Michelle Cazares, CVICU nurse, CHRISTUS Mother Frances testified she was Gary Parker’s nurse and had no concerns that he would suffer a neurological event. On July 14, 2017, she says she stepped out of his room for a few minutes, when she returned she found Parker in a completely different condition. Cazares said he was in distress.

In the case of patient Rickie Glenn, Cazares says she stepped out of his room briefly in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, and asked William Davis to watch Glenn. When she returned, Cazares testified Glenn’s condition had changed dramatically from when she last saw him.

10:13 a.m. James Wages, one of Davis’ alleged victims, said he was an internationally known Elvis impersonator before his hospital stay. He said he was very passionate about doing that because he is a big Elvis fan.

Wages told the jury that he was told his surgery went well, but he went into a coma for about a month after he was allegedly injected by Davis. He added that he is paralyzed on his left side, and he suffered severe brain damage.

“I can sing, but it’s not as professional as I was,” Wages said.

As described how he was impacted by his hospital stay, Wages became emotional.

“It sucks. It sucks,” he said.

The defense did not ask Wages any questions.

Next, Rickie Glenn, another of Davis’ alleged victims, took the stand. he said he came to Tyler for heart surgery after a doctor’s visit alerted him of heart problems. After his surgery, he couldn’t walk, and he was in rehab for a month.

Glenn said his strength and stamina aren’t what they used to be. He added that he loses his balance easily and has trouble controlling his hands.

“I don’t take nothing for granted anymore,” Glenn said.

Once again, the defense chose not to cross-examine the witness.

Davis was never charged for the injuries to Wages and Glenn.

9:48 a.m. - The defense called the second witness, Dr. Christopher Lowe, anesthesiologist, CHRISTUS Mother Frances. Dr. Lowe says he participated in Gary Parker’s surgery and described the procedure as “routine as it gets.” No questions from the defense.

The third witness, Diana Kidwell, nurse, CHRISTUS Mother Frances was the day nurse for patient James Wages on Aug. 7, 2017. Kidwell said she remembers Wages because he was an Elvis impersonator and she is a big Elvis fan. The day prior to his stroke, she says he was doing well. When she returned the next day, she learned of his stroke and that Wages was in bad condition.

9:22 a.m. - The first witness of the day called by the prosecution is Gary Parker, an alleged victim of William Davis.

Parker says he had heart issues before coming to Tyler for surgery and testified he had no memory of the week following his surgery. He had suffered a stroke. He returned to Louisiana from Tyler in an ambulance and was hospitalized for 45 days. Parker then began rehabilitation to relearn to walk.

Today, Parker says he can’t walk very far without assistance.

There were no questions from the defense.

