Veterans parade at State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport canceled due to COVID-19

The veterans parade at the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport, La. is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We haven’t seen the last of the COVID-related event cancellations.

The veterans honor ceremony and veterans parade are officially canceled. The honor ceremony was scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Bossier Civic Center, while the parade was set to follow on the 14th at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. The chairman of the veterans committee, Ken Epperson Sr., says the health of everyone serving in the parade is first priority.

“So many people look forward to it, but people understand our health and our safety comes first and foremost and nobody knows about the health, safety, and well being of a veteran like we do. We patronize the veterans medical center, some of us have been wounded, have mental conditions based upon war, so we are up on health, we understand that,” said Epperson.

Meanwhile, setup for the fair, which begins Oct. 28 and ends Nov. 14, has begun.

The State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 14, 2021.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, free parking and admission to the State Fair of Louisiana are available to all veterans and active military personnel as well as their families.

