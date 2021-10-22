Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 for Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s “Trouble Is …” concert

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the first time, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform its entire “Trouble Is …” live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 for the concert that will be staged Feb. 12 at The Strand Theatre.

That’s the very same Shreveport venue where band members celebrated the release of their debut album about a quarter century ago.

Tickets went on presale Thursday, Oct. 21. Native son and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd held a news conference to announce the upcoming show.

The concert, which will be streamed worldwide, will be a benefit for Providence House and the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.

Later in 2022, the show will be released on DVD/Blu-Ray “along with a very special anniversary package celebrating its 25th birthday,” according to a post on the band’s Facebook page.

“Trouble Is ...” features the rock radio staple “Blue on Black.”

In addition to that mega hit and the title track “Trouble Is ...,” songs on the platinum album include:

“Chase the Rainbow” “Everything Is Broken” (a Bob Dylan cover) “I Don’t Live Today” (a Jimi Hendrix cover) “I Found Love (When I Found You)” “King’s Highway” “(Long) Gone” “Nothing to Do with Love” (a Bonnie Tyler cover) “Slow Ride” “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway” “True Lies”

