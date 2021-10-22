Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 for Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s “Trouble Is …” concert

The native son’s second album and the group’s first will be performed Feb. 12 at The Strand
Guitarist and native son Kenny Wayne Shepherd held a news conference Oct. 21, 2021, at The...
Guitarist and native son Kenny Wayne Shepherd held a news conference Oct. 21, 2021, at The Strand Theatre to announce a benefit concert Feb. 12 at that Shreveport venue during which his namesake band will performance its entire first album, “Trouble Is ...”.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the first time, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform its entire “Trouble Is …” live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 for the concert that will be staged Feb. 12 at The Strand Theatre.

That’s the very same Shreveport venue where band members celebrated the release of their debut album about a quarter century ago.

Tickets went on presale Thursday, Oct. 21. Native son and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd held a news conference to announce the upcoming show.

The concert, which will be streamed worldwide, will be a benefit for Providence House and the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.

Later in 2022, the show will be released on DVD/Blu-Ray “along with a very special anniversary package celebrating its 25th birthday,” according to a post on the band’s Facebook page.

“Trouble Is ...” features the rock radio staple “Blue on Black.”

In addition to that mega hit and the title track “Trouble Is ...,” songs on the platinum album include:

  1. “Chase the Rainbow”
  2. “Everything Is Broken” (a Bob Dylan cover)
  3. “I Don’t Live Today” (a Jimi Hendrix cover)
  4. “I Found Love (When I Found You)”
  5. “King’s Highway”
  6. “(Long) Gone”
  7. “Nothing to Do with Love” (a Bonnie Tyler cover)
  8. “Slow Ride”
  9. “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway”
  10. “True Lies”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 for the concert that will be staged Feb. 12 at The Strand Theatre.

That’s the very same Shreveport venue where band members celebrated the release of their debut album about a quarter century ago.

Tickets went on presale Thursday, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failure to stop at stop sign results in fatal crash in Bossier Parish
Caddo Lake
Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
3 arrested after shots fired during narcotics search
5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Matt Welch
KSLA Salutes: Matt Welch
Lawmakers hold hearing in Shreveport on redistricting
Lawmakers hold hearing in Shreveport on redistricting
NAACP hosts heath and career fair
NAACP hosts heath and career fair
Man drives wrong way on I-20, truck catches fire
Man drives wrong on I-20, truck catches fire