Texarkana animal shelter reopening soon

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - City leaders in Texarkana, Ark. say the Animal Care and Adoption Center will be reopening to the public next week.

The center has been closed for nearly a month, as new leadership did a complete deep cleaning of the facilities. New ACAC Director Lenor Teague said they will be open for business on Monday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

“We are leasing to do a great job here with the cleanliness and the sanitation for the health of all animals, and the health of the public and the community coming in,” said Teague.

She said they were able to keep up with the animals during the temporary shutdown, and it did not affect the construction underway on a new building for the shelter.

