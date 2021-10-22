Sunday night storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are still tracking more seasonably warm on tap for the ArkLaTex through early next week, but it is appearing more and more likely we could also see some showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday. This would due to a potent shortwave trough and low pressure system moving out onto the Plains during the day Sunday. Right now the best potential for strong storms is north of the region but it bares watching. There is still more confidence though about a strong cold front bring rain and storms to the region Wednesday with much cooler and more comfortable air behind it. Highs will likely go from the mid-80s Tuesday to the low to mid-70s Thursday of next week.

We are tracking the potential for strong storms to roll through the northern tier of the ArkLaTex Sunday in Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is a little on the cooler side as we start the day. Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side with lows this morning down in the 50s thanks to the front that came through yesterday. While we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon in the mid-80s it will feel more comfortable compared to Thursday thanks to the more muted humidity. Expect a whole lot of sunshine on tap for the ArkLaTex this afternoon as well.

As we head through the weekend we are tracking rising rain chances for the ArkLaTex. On Saturday a warm front will help to spur a couple of daytime showers and storms, but nothing all that widespread for the region. Temperatures should be at their warmest on Saturday with highs for some in the region stretching towards the 90 degree mark. On Sunday you should expect a mainly dry day, but during the later afternoon and especially during the evening hours as a developing area of low pressure will be moving to our north. We could see a line of thunderstorms develop and move through, especially the northern tier of the region overnight Sunday into Monday. There is some potential for severe weather, but the highest potential for strong storms will be north of the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to next week it could be a week of changes for region. After seeing some early morning showers and storms Monday we should dry out for the second half of the day with more highs in the mid-80s expected Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday though, a potent cold appears to have its eyes set on region. Throughout the day Wednesday showers and storms are looking more and more likely with a significant cooldown expect behind the front. Essentially the September-like temperatures early in the week will be swapped with much more typical fall weather to wrap up the week.

In the meantime, get ready for a beautiful Friday! Have a great weekend!

