Shreveport mayor hopes to see a drop in crime, as new curfew in effect at midnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hours before a new juvenile curfew is set to take effect — Mayor Adrian Perkins is sounding off.

“Right now, a significant amount of our crime, even our violent crime, is being committed by juveniles,” Perkins said. “It’s something I’ve never seen.”

The new curfew officially launches at midnight on Friday, Oct. 22. It will be in place from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. during weekdays, and from midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The legislation was amended to those who are 17.

“We wouldn’t have made this decision if we didn’t think it would protect life in this community,” he added.

Parents could face hefty fines and potential jail time if their children are found in violation of the curfew. If a child violates the curfew for a second time (and subsequent times), the parent, having been previously notified of violations, will be fined no more than $500 per offense or sentenced to up to six months in jail.

“If we can keep those kids and that demographic in their homes, we’re hoping to reduce crime,” he said.

DETAILS OF THE ORDINANCE

It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon any public property in the city during the curfew hours

It shall be unlawful for any juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of a public business in the city during the curfew hours

It shall be unlawful for a parent knowingly to permit or, by neglect, fail to exercise reasonable control, allow his juvenile child to be in or upon any public property or in or upon the premises of a public business within the city during the curfew hours

It shall be unlawful for any owner, operator, or employee of a public business to knowingly allow a juvenile to remain in or upon the premises of such public business within the city during curfew hours

EXCEPTIONS INCLUDE:

When a juvenile is accompanied by a parent or other adult person authorized by a parent

When authorized by a parent, the juvenile is attending a function or activity sponsored by an educational, religious, or nonprofit organization that requires the juvenile to be in a public place or public business at an hour later than that authorized in the ordinance

When the juvenile is on an errand or specific business, or activity directed or permitted by his parent or other adult authorized by a parent or where the juvenile is acting within the scope of legitimate employment or returning home from the errand, activity or employment without any detour or stop

When the juvenile is involved in an emergency

When the owner of a public business is the sponsor or co-sponsor of an activity which requires or permits the juvenile to remain overnight on the premises of such business when authorized by a parent

