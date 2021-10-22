Plain Dealing man behind bars after alleged home invasion, standoff

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A man from Plain Dealing is facing charges after allegedly breaking into his father’s home, then refusing to come out of his own camper, causing a standoff with law enforcement officers.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says it all happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of Fire Tower Road in Plain Dealing. Officials say Christopher Neil Arbogast, 31, broke into his father’s home, committed a battery, and made violent threats against his father. Deputies showed up to find that Arbogast had left his father’s house and gone back to his camper parked next door.

A standoff ensued after Arbogast reportedly refused to come out of his camper for several hours. Deputies say he was armed with a fake firearm that looked like a semi-automatic rifle. SWAT and hostage negotiators, as well as drones, were dispatched to the scene after initial surrender negotiations failed. Officials say after several hours, SWAT deployed three rounds of gas into Arbogast’s camper. They say he surrendered around 6:45 a.m.

Arbogast is charged with home invasion, resisting arrest with force, and failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $65,000 bond for the home invasion charge; bond has not been set for the other two charges.

