Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

New health clinic opens at Walnut Hill schools

A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday,...
A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good things happen in the ArkLaTex.

Walnut Hill Elementary and Middle schools are celebrating the opening of their new clinic, and it’s all thanks to David Raines Community Health, the Caddo Parish School Board, and other partners.

A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday,...
A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(KSLA)
A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday,...
A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(KSLA)

“Enable our students to be taken taken care of, especially for those not able to have adequate healthcare. No need for them to check out during the day, they can receive those services right here on campus,” said Lynetter Hampton, principal of Walnut Hill.

This expansion marks the 6th school-based health center in the district.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Police say this pickup caught fire with its driver inside the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, after...
Driver’s alleged wrong-way journey on I-20 ends with pickup on fire and on only 3 tires

Latest News

The veterans parade at the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport, La. is canceled this year due to...
Veterans parade at State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport canceled due to COVID-19
FDA approves mix-and-match approach to COVD-19 booster shots
LDH releases new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots
COVID-19 Information Hub - ArkLaTex
COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,567 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas