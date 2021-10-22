New health clinic opens at Walnut Hill schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good things happen in the ArkLaTex.

Walnut Hill Elementary and Middle schools are celebrating the opening of their new clinic, and it’s all thanks to David Raines Community Health, the Caddo Parish School Board, and other partners.

A ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new health clinic at Walnut Hill was held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (KSLA)

“Enable our students to be taken taken care of, especially for those not able to have adequate healthcare. No need for them to check out during the day, they can receive those services right here on campus,” said Lynetter Hampton, principal of Walnut Hill.

This expansion marks the 6th school-based health center in the district.

