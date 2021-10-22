Mostly dry weekend with storms arriving Sunday night

(KSLA) - This weekend will not be all that bad. There will be mostly dry conditions, especially Saturday. Come by late Sunday evening, a few storms will develop, and some could be strong.

This evening will be nice and clear. Perfect weather for Friday night football! Temperatures will also be a little cool, and will fall through the 70s to the upper 60s by later in the evening. If you plan on staying out late, you could grab a jacket, but it is certainly not required.

Tonight will remain dry, but a few clouds will build back in the ArkLaTex. This is the return of the humidity, so it will not be as pleasant in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Over the weekend it will remain very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will also be back. So, it will not be as comfortable. There is still a small chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should start out dry with plenty of passing clouds and some sunshine. Any rain that develops will be in the evening, mostly south of I-20. So I only have a 10% chance of rain. Sunday will start dry, then will have more wet weather in the afternoon and evening. There should be a couple storms too. There is a small risk for severe weather Sunday night. These storms will linger overnight into Monday.

There is a lot of doubt these storms will be organized and strong enough to be severe here in the ArkLaTex. The setup for this weather Sunday night has a better chance for severe storms north of the ArkLaTex closer to Missouri. While I believe there will be some rain and storms around the I-30 corridor, I do not anticipate widespread severe weather. Still though, this is something we will watch very closely and will be your First Alert is any severe weather forms.

Monday will start off with some heavy showers and a couple isolated storms. The severe threat should be over by your morning commute. However, the roads will likely be wet in many places. As the morning wears on, the rain will quickly wind down. Come by the afternoon, I think the rain will be gone. There should even be some sunshine in the afternoon! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, so it will still be warm.

Tuesday should be a warm, but mostly dry day. Aside from a quick shower that may pop up, it will be partly cloudy with some sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

There is a very good chance that Wednesday next week will have a cold front push through again. This one is expected to be a bit stronger. So, there could be some rain and possibly some storms. As of now, there is no severe weather expected. We are still not 100% ruling that out, so we will watch this system closely. The rain is expected to be in the morning, clearing the way for more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are also expected to cool back down to where they should be for late October after the front passes.

Behind this cold front Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will go back to complete sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be back in the 70s for the high. Temperatures in the morning could be down to the upper 40s and lower 50s! The humidity will be nowhere to be found, so it will feel fantastic!

The tropics still remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We are watching for the possibility of some development in the Caribbean in early November. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially ends.

Have a fearless Friday and a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.