Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barring a “dramatic turn for the worse,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says Mardi Gras will roll once again in 2022.

“We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!!” Cantrell tweeted Fri., Oct. 22.

The Krewe of Boo parade is set to roll Saturday evening, providing a measuring stick for how next year’s Carnival season will function amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantrell has floated a wide range of protection options. People participating in the parade must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before they ride or march in the parade. Everyone is urged to wear a mask, both spectators and participants.

More: George Porter Jr., Mannie Fresh will reign over Krewe of Boo parade

“What happens next depends on what we do right now,” her office said in a statement.

Louisiana remains No. 43 in the country for vaccination rates. Statewide, 53% of people have received one shot compared to the national rate of 66%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Ethan Chumley, 42, was found guilty in a trial that began on Monday, Oct. 18.
Shreveporter found guilty of felony fourth-DWI; sentencing set for December