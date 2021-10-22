Louisiana Downs in Bossier sold as gaming board gives greenlight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Downs in Bossier City has now been sold for $22 million.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board gave the greenlight to Rubico Acquisition Corporation to purchase the facility, which includes the horseracing track and the casino. Plans include adding new games to the casino floor, a new rewards program, and new food and beverage outlets.

If approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission, the new owners could move in Nov. 1.

